When is Beyond Paradise coming back? Meet the season 2 cast and guest stars including Paul Bradley
Beyond Paradise is back with season two set to air on our screens sooner than you think.
Starring Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman, alongside Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd, the Death in Paradise spin-off will once again be hot on the trail in Shipton Abbot, Devon as they try to solve "bigger and bolder" cases. The trailer has already hinted at some developing stories, from an unusual death on a steam train to a missing teacher, as well Humphrey and Martha supposedly finally getting hitched.
There will be many familiar faces reprising their roles, as well as some new guest stars. Here's everything you need to know about when Beyond Paradise is returning on BBC One and how you can watch it.
When is Beyond Paradise coming back?
Beyond Paradise is back for season 2 on Friday, March 22 at 8pm on BBC One. There will be six episodes of the Death in Paradise spin-off with the series finale due to take place on April 26.
What is Beyond Paradise season 2 about?
The official synopsis from the BBC reads: "Shipton Abbott continues to keep DI Humphrey Goodman and his team busy, with a baffling new crime each episode. From a death on a steam train to a missing teacher, the team have their work cut out – even more so with Police HQ's threat of the local station house closure hanging over them. The pressure is on to get results."
The second series will also follow Humphrey and Martha's journey to create their own family after experiencing fertility issues. Whilst CEO of BritBox International, Reemah Sakaan has described this season as "bolder and bigger".
Adding: "They're more linked to the local surroundings. There's a fishing boat case, and there's a real sense of magic around the sea. We've got a murder mystery on a steam train, the school priest going missing and a medium predicting an arson attack. I feel like the stories come more out of the land this series."
Is there a trailer?
Yes, the BBC have released a trailer ahead of the premiere of Beyond Paradise season 2, you can watch it here.
Who is cast in Beyond Paradise?
Familiar faces will be returning for Beyond Paradise season 2, including Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton reprising their roles of DI Humphrey Goodman and Martha Lloyd.
Here is the full cast line-up for Beyond Paradise:
- Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman
- Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd
- Zahra Ahmadi as Detective Sergeant Esther Williams
- Dylan Llewellyn as Police Constable Kelby Hartford
- Felicity Montagu as Office Support Margo Martins
- Barbara Flynn as Anne Lloyd
- Jade Harrison as CS Charlie Woods
- Melina Sinadinou as Zoe
As well as the return of its cast, season 2 will also include new guests stars including EastEnders star Paul Bradley, Peter Davidson from All Creatures Great and Small, comedian and actor Kevin Bishop, Game of Thrones actor Soaud Faress, Harry Potter actor Jeff Rawle and Broadchurch's Carolyn Pickles.
Here are the guest stars for Beyond Paradise season 2:
- Peter Davison
- Kevin Bishop
- Adam Fogerty
- Emma Fielding
- Dan Renton Skinner
- Paul Bradley
- Peter Landi
- Abi Clarke
- Emily Lloyd-Saini
- Danny Webb
- Nicholas Woodeson
- Malcolm Storry
- Carolyn Pickles
- Jeff Rawle
- Jayde Adams
- Souad Faress
- Charlie Baker
When can I watch Beyond Paradise on BBC One?
Beyond Paradise season 2 will be available to watch tonight (March 22) on BBC One at 8pm.
Where is Beyond Paradise filmed?
The Death in Paradise spin-off is set in the fictional town of Shipton Abbot, which is set on the Devon coast. Most of the filming for Beyond Paradise takes place in Cornwall, in the harbour town of Looe which is known for its cobbled streets, quaint houses and sandy beaches.
