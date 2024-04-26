Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Beyond Paradise star Barbara Flynn has apologised after she accidently let slip a spoiler ahead of the season 2 finale.

Speaking on Morning Live on Monday (April 22), the actor who plays Anne Lloyd, accidently let slip a twist ahead of the final episode. Flynn had appeared on the BBC breakfast show to talk with hosts Gethin Jones and Helen Skelton about the Death in Paradise spin-off.

She explained that there is still a lot more to come in the season finale, telling the hosts: “We've got to know the characters over the episodes of the second series and lots has happened.” She continued: “Anne, my character, has been on a journey of dating, online dating, which has been extraordinary with the help of a new character called Zoe." Adding: “She helps Anne through this difficulty of all the technical stuff, which was enormous fun."

Jones said that in a clip he had seen before their interview, Zoe, who is played by Melina Sinadinou, explains to Anne what “ghosting” is. Flynn laughed, before revealing what we can expect from her character. She said: "Was I talking over it? I'm so sorry if I was", before continuing: "Yes it was a journey for her, especially after the loss of her husband after so many years."

She went on to reveal: "In the last episode, things come to a bit of a head because, you know, there's a wedding to plan and so there's a lot to do and she throws herself into it."

Kris Marshall as Humphrey Goodman and Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd on Beyond Paradise (Photo: Red Planet Pictures/Ed Miller)

Do Martha and Humphrey get married in Beyond Paradise?

The question fans of Beyond Paradise have been asking is whether Martha and Humphrey will get married in the season finale. The synopsis of the episode has confirmed that viewers will see the arrival of their anticipated nuptials, which organised by Anne promise to be a lavish affair - but, there’s no time to rest in Shipton Abbott as the team must catch a pair of cyber criminals who have stolen a valuable museum piece before they can join in with the celebrations. The plot of the final episode reads: “With bride and groom running around and thieves running amok in Shipton Abbott, can the team wrap everything up in time to mark Humphrey and Martha's long-awaited union - or does fate have other plans?”

When can I watch the Beyond Paradise finale?

The final episode of Beyond Paradise season 2 will be airing on BBC One tonight (April 26) at 8pm. The episode will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer after it has aired on BBC.