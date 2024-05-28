'This Morning' logo. Photo by ITV.

A legendary ‘This Morning’ host has confirmed it would be ‘perfect’ to return to the show 15 years after she left.

‘This Morning’ legend Fern Britton has confirmed she has been asked to return to the flagship ITV show.

The news comes weeks after rumours that Britton would be returning to the show 15 years after she left, following a successful stint on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ (CBB) in March. An insider said back in April: "Fern is planning her big TV comeback. She’s desperate to do her own chat show and is already in talks with TV networks. CBB has done her the world of good, the public forgot how likeable she is, but the show has given her that new lease of life. It’s no secret she was treated badly before, and it put her off doing TV again, but now she feels ready to be back on screens."

Earlier this year, the 66-year-old star, who was a fan-favourite TV presenter until she left ‘This Morning’ in 2009 and stepped away from TV screens altogether, has now revealed she may soon be back.

Speaking to Women and Home Magazine, Britton said: “When my interview finished and I left the studio, I was approached by a [member of the] production team who said, 'Would you like to do some little films with us?' That conversation is yet to be had but those little four-minute films now and again? Perfect. If I could just do them in Cornwall, that would be even more perfect!”

Speaking of her history on the show, Britton added: “So many of the team that I worked with are still there and it was a real trip down memory lane. It was wonderful to be close to people who meant a lot to me. The morning that I resigned, I'd not even thought of leaving the show, so I left behind a lot of good stuff and a lot of good friends, so [going back] was lovely.”

Fern shocked viewers back in 2009 when she announced that she would be leaving the series after seven years as a main host. She’s admitted in recent weeks that her decision to leave the show came as herself and former co-host Phillip Schofield were not getting on. Schofield, aged 62, left the series after more than 20 years in May 2023 after his affair with a much-younger colleague, which he described as “unwise but not illegal” was revealed.

