TV presenter Fern Britton. (Picture: TwoFour Studios)

A former This Morning presenter is hotly-tipped by the bookies for a return to the show.

Fresh off her popular stint in Celebrity Big Brother, Fern Britton has been backed for a comeback to the ITV programme - alongside a plethora of other daytime TV appearances. Fern left This Morning back in 2009 after a reported falling out with co-host Phillip Schofield, before spending the next few years in somewhat of a television wilderness - with a handful of one-off shows and an entrance into Strictly Come Dancing in 2012.

But she became a fan favourite on the ITV revival of Celebrity Big Brother, finishing in fifth, and now is 6/1 to return to This Morning as a presenter, with stints on both Lorraine and Loose Women also garnering plenty of attention.

Lee Astley, spokesperson for betideas.com, said: “Many are wondering what’s next for Fern Britton after making the final of Celebrity Big Brother last month, with a host of daytime TV shows reportedly scrambling to ger her back on our screens sooner rather than later. Britton has been backed into 6/1 to make a sensational return as a presenter on ITV’s This Morning - a role she last left in 2009 - whilst seats on both Lorraine (8/13) and Loose Women (4/5) are also well in the mix.

“Should Britton opt for something less sedentary, a trip to the jungle to feature as a contestant on the next season of I’m A Celebrity trades at 7/2, whilst an opportunity to take to the rink on Dancing on Ice looks attractive at 8/1.”

But while the bookies speculate about Fern’s next appearance in front of the camera, the woman herself believes her next venture will be behind it instead.

