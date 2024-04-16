Fern Britton touted by bookies for This Morning return as odds slashed after Celebrity Big Brother
A former This Morning presenter is hotly-tipped by the bookies for a return to the show.
Fresh off her popular stint in Celebrity Big Brother, Fern Britton has been backed for a comeback to the ITV programme - alongside a plethora of other daytime TV appearances. Fern left This Morning back in 2009 after a reported falling out with co-host Phillip Schofield, before spending the next few years in somewhat of a television wilderness - with a handful of one-off shows and an entrance into Strictly Come Dancing in 2012.
But she became a fan favourite on the ITV revival of Celebrity Big Brother, finishing in fifth, and now is 6/1 to return to This Morning as a presenter, with stints on both Lorraine and Loose Women also garnering plenty of attention.
Lee Astley, spokesperson for betideas.com, said: “Many are wondering what’s next for Fern Britton after making the final of Celebrity Big Brother last month, with a host of daytime TV shows reportedly scrambling to ger her back on our screens sooner rather than later. Britton has been backed into 6/1 to make a sensational return as a presenter on ITV’s This Morning - a role she last left in 2009 - whilst seats on both Lorraine (8/13) and Loose Women (4/5) are also well in the mix.
“Should Britton opt for something less sedentary, a trip to the jungle to feature as a contestant on the next season of I’m A Celebrity trades at 7/2, whilst an opportunity to take to the rink on Dancing on Ice looks attractive at 8/1.”
But while the bookies speculate about Fern’s next appearance in front of the camera, the woman herself believes her next venture will be behind it instead.
Speaking to Christine Lampard on ITV’s Lorraine, she said: “I loved what I did and would love to still do the odd bits and pieces, but I've had my time in the sun and it's time for other people to come through. It made me sort of want to be behind the cameras a bit more. Maybe I could be a floor manager, or a producer - I could learn to understand script writing and that sort of stuff. There's lots I want to learn.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.