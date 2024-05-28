Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eamonn Holmes has broken his silence on his split with Ruth Langsford after the pair confirmed in a statement on Saturday that they were divorcing.

Eamonn Holmes has thanked viewers for their support after his shock split from Ruth Langsford during his GB News breakfast show this morning (May 28).

The presenter and broadcaster, who hosted This Morning alongside Langsford returned to his GB News breakfast show on Tuesday after the bank holiday and addressed the status of his marriage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair who were married for 14 years, announcing they were splitting in a statement on Saturday (May 25), which read: “Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing.”

Speaking about the headlines over the weekend, Holmes told GB News viewers: “Just before we move on I would like to thank people for your support for Ruth and I over the last few days as to the news of our separation. Your support for both of us is very much appreciated.”

Holmes and Langsford married in June 2010 and have one son, Jack, who was born in 2002. Their wedding was attended by TV presenters Gloria Hunniford and Jeremy Kyle, EastEnders actress Zoe Lucker and former champion boxer Barry McGuigan. Holmes also has three children, Declan, Rebecca and Niall, from his first marriage.

The pair, both 64, first began presenting ITV daytime show This Morning together in 2006, they left the programme in 2021 and were replaced by Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have also presented shows together including How The Other Half Lives, Do The Right Thing With Eamonn And Ruth and Eamonn And Ruth’s 7 Year Itch.

They also still do solo work, Langsford regularly presents Loose Women, having begun on the show in the 1990s, whilst Holmes, has been on GB News since January 2022 after he launched his morning show called Breakfast With Eamonn And Isabel.