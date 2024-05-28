Eamonn Holmes split: GB News presenter breaks silence on marriage and divorce from Ruth Langford
Eamonn Holmes has thanked viewers for their support after his shock split from Ruth Langsford during his GB News breakfast show this morning (May 28).
The presenter and broadcaster, who hosted This Morning alongside Langsford returned to his GB News breakfast show on Tuesday after the bank holiday and addressed the status of his marriage.
The pair who were married for 14 years, announcing they were splitting in a statement on Saturday (May 25), which read: “Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing.”
Speaking about the headlines over the weekend, Holmes told GB News viewers: “Just before we move on I would like to thank people for your support for Ruth and I over the last few days as to the news of our separation. Your support for both of us is very much appreciated.”
Holmes and Langsford married in June 2010 and have one son, Jack, who was born in 2002. Their wedding was attended by TV presenters Gloria Hunniford and Jeremy Kyle, EastEnders actress Zoe Lucker and former champion boxer Barry McGuigan. Holmes also has three children, Declan, Rebecca and Niall, from his first marriage.
The pair, both 64, first began presenting ITV daytime show This Morning together in 2006, they left the programme in 2021 and were replaced by Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond.
They have also presented shows together including How The Other Half Lives, Do The Right Thing With Eamonn And Ruth and Eamonn And Ruth’s 7 Year Itch.
They also still do solo work, Langsford regularly presents Loose Women, having begun on the show in the 1990s, whilst Holmes, has been on GB News since January 2022 after he launched his morning show called Breakfast With Eamonn And Isabel.
