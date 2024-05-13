Eamonn Holmes addresses speculation of Ruth Langsford split as Instagram detectives make up rumours
Seemingly out of nowhere, parasocial Brits have come to the conclusion that Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford’s marriage was doomed. The speculation, which stems from the most pathetic reason you can imagine, has forced the GB News presenter to take to social media to dispell the rumours.
Holmes, 64, has been married to Langsford since 2010, with the pair’s relaxed romance broadcast for all to see when the pair hosted ITV’s This Morning. They have one son together, with Holmes having three other children from a previous marriage.
But Instagram detectives have decided that because Holmes has not put a picture of the pair up on the social media platform for some time, their marriage must be on the rocks or broken altogether. Unsurprisingly, this is total rubbish, and a throwback photo posted online will hopefully put those rumours to bed.
On Friday, Holmes shared a photo of the copule looking happy together, which came from back in May 2018. Speaking on ITV’s Loose Women last month, Langsford shared her fears over a marriage breakdown.
She said: “See I think, people go, 'Oh, you'd hate it if you were dumped for a younger woman'. But then I think 'No, the worst thing for me is if he went off with someone the same age'. I think that is harder than being dumped for someone younger. That's my worst fear.”
Her co-stars were quick to get the thought out of her head, with Linda Robson saying, “That’s not going to happen.”
