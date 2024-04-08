TV presenter Eamonn Holmes. (Picture: PA)

Fans have been showering TV presenter Eamonn Holmes with compliments, asserting that he appears "20 years younger."

In his caption, Eamonn updated his followers about travel disruptions caused by weather conditions, expressing uncertainty about his appearance on GB News Breakfast. He said: "High winds are causing flight disruptions today. Not sure if I'll be on @GBNews Breakfast tomorrow with the way things are going? I've been at Glasgow airport since 11 am."

But what really caught everyone's attention was Eamonn's seemingly age-defying appearance. Fans flooded the comments section, with one admirer noting, "You're looking much younger these days, Eamonn," while another exclaimed, "You look 20 years younger."

Eamonn, a veteran in the TV industry, recently opened up about his health struggles following a spinal operation last year. He shared a photo from his physiotherapy session, offering his followers a glimpse into his daily battle with persistent pain. In an emotional Instagram post, Eamonn revealed the harsh reality of his condition, sharing a snapshot where he appeared visibly in discomfort during the therapy session.

The image showed Eamonn comfortably dressed in fleece and jeans, with his leg elevated by the therapist, his eyes tightly closed, and his lips reflecting obvious distress. The caption alongside the photo said: "More painful than it looks... I do a lot of pushing, and Johnny does a lot of pulling. This is a typical day for me #Rehab."

Fans rallied around Eamonn with supportive comments. One fan encouraged him, saying, "Keep pushing through, Eamonn, you've got this," accompanied by a prayer hands emoji. In 2021, Eamonn had informed his fans that he had injured his back but was unsure about the cause of the chronic pain that followed.