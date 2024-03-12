TV presenter Eamonn Holmes. Picture: PA

Popular daytime TV presenter Eamonn Holmes has been inundated with well-wishes after sharing an update about his health.

Posting on social media, Holmes was seen going through a series of back and leg exercises - including one where he was lying down as his leg was raised, which he described as being "more painful than it looks".

He said: "I do a lot of pushing and Johnny a lot of pulling . This is most days for me [in rehab]."

Holmes, 64, has been documenting his health troubles as far back as 2016, when he had surgery on his hip. This was meant to ease the hip, back and leg pain he had been enduring for a number of years.

He recently made an apperance at a charity gig as well, and was seen by attendees using crutches. The presenter was at the Turn The Tables 2024 Lunch in London on Monday (11 March) alongside the likes of Tamara Beckwith and Jimmy Carr.

Speaking in a video in January, Holmes said: "Hello there everybody, just to say that after nearly four months away off the telly, I'm back tomorrow. Sounds like a threat doesn't it! No, I mean you may or may not be aware of what happened to me, I had back surgery, I've had disc problems.