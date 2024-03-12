ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly has shared her thoughts on the controversial photograph of the Princess of Wales - in a bid to bring an end to the discussion around it.

Speaking on her show this morning (12 March), Lorraine did not hold back when it came to giving her opinion on the photograph debacle. It came on a show where the Scottish presenter also interviewed Labour Party leader Sir Kier Starmer about his new book.

The image, which shows Kate flanked by her three children spread on social media after users pointed out several alleged examples of dodgy photo editing, with some even accusing the palace of releasing an "AI-generated" image. People pointed to things such as photoshop errors on Princess Charlotte's wrist, the Princess of Wales' missing wedding ring and Prince Louis' fingers.

She said: "We're asking what the royals should do next - I reckon the answer is just leave it alone. It's enough already.

"It's weird, on social media; there have been people who've said things like 'I want a photograph of her holding up today's front pages to make sure we know she's still alive' - of course she's still alive, that's ridiculous.

"But then on the other hand I think it's turning. People are just saying 'enough' now. The poor woman, she is recovering from serious surgery, just leave her. Really, this is not fair - she doesn't need this."