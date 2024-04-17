Eamonn Holmes says he and wife Ruth Langsford will probably be buried in separate places
Eamonn Holmes has shared candid thoughts about his end-of-life plans, acknowledging the possibility that he and his wife Ruth Langsford may not end up together in death. The couple, married since 2010 and both aged 64, previously co-hosted This Morning.
Reflecting on mortality during his time on the show, Eamonn, now a GB News broadcaster, explained how the couple are at loggerheads about where they will be buried, with differing thoughts on their final resting places. The pair will also have very different burials too.
Eamonn said: “We have got a family plot in Belfast where my mum and dad are and there's room for four more others. Ruth would rather be somewhere anonymous in Surrey, where neither she nor I have relations, so no one is ever going to visit us. She wants to be cremated and I don't want to be cremated. I very definitely know my view.
“When the time comes for me I will say good, I've had enough, thank you, ready to go - I know where I'll be buried and what my headstone will be.”
Eamonn’s health has been a hot topic in recent months, with the tenured TV presenter being spotted on crutches at a charity event. The presenter has been suffering from chronic pain for years, and is frequently on the physiotherapy table with a medical procedure he has described as being “more painful than it looks”.
In September last year, he was left “humble, helpless but grateful” after undergoing spinal surgery, which was followed by him suffering a fall, leaving him temporarily unable to walk.
