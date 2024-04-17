Eamonn Holmes, with his wife Ruth Langsford, after being awarded an OBE for services to broadcasting. (Picture: John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Eamonn Holmes has shared candid thoughts about his end-of-life plans, acknowledging the possibility that he and his wife Ruth Langsford may not end up together in death. The couple, married since 2010 and both aged 64, previously co-hosted This Morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eamonn said: “We have got a family plot in Belfast where my mum and dad are and there's room for four more others. Ruth would rather be somewhere anonymous in Surrey, where neither she nor I have relations, so no one is ever going to visit us. She wants to be cremated and I don't want to be cremated. I very definitely know my view.

“When the time comes for me I will say good, I've had enough, thank you, ready to go - I know where I'll be buried and what my headstone will be.”

Eamonn’s health has been a hot topic in recent months, with the tenured TV presenter being spotted on crutches at a charity event. The presenter has been suffering from chronic pain for years, and is frequently on the physiotherapy table with a medical procedure he has described as being “more painful than it looks”.