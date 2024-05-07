Eamonn Holmes posts cryptic message on Instagram as followers concerned for GB News star's health
Human enigma machine Eamonn Holmes has once again posted a cryptic message on social media - sparking speculation from his followers.
The former This Morning presenter, 64, has been candid about his health issues in recent months, but has also grown a penchant for mysterious captions on social media. Over the weekend, the GB News star was at it again, wrapping up his latest mystery with a black-and-white portrait of himself.
Alongside the photograph, he said: “A lot to think about - one of those days.”
Naturally, Holmes’ followers did not have a clue what he was on about, and had plenty of questions about whether the TV host was okay. One follower said: “Hope you're OK, Eamonn. Take care,” while another asked, “What’s happened?”
In a previous post, Holmes was praised by followers for looking “20 years younger” after uploading a picture of him with a rejuvenated and youthful look as he posed in a white T-shirt and black jacket, staring confidently at the camera. In his caption, Eamonn updated his followers about travel disruptions caused by weather conditions, expressing uncertainty about his appearance on GB News Breakfast. He said: "High winds are causing flight disruptions today. Not sure if I'll be on @GBNews Breakfast tomorrow with the way things are going? I've been at Glasgow airport since 11 am."
The presenter has kept his ongoing health troubles public, after going in for spinal surgery two years ago. He has since found himself enduring almost constant physiotherapy, which he has described as being “more painful than it looks”. He also had surgery on his hip in 2016, and was recently spotted on crutches at a charity event.
