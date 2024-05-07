Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Human enigma machine Eamonn Holmes has once again posted a cryptic message on social media - sparking speculation from his followers.

Alongside the photograph, he said: “A lot to think about - one of those days.”

Naturally, Holmes’ followers did not have a clue what he was on about, and had plenty of questions about whether the TV host was okay. One follower said: “Hope you're OK, Eamonn. Take care,” while another asked, “What’s happened?”

In a previous post, Holmes was praised by followers for looking “20 years younger” after uploading a picture of him with a rejuvenated and youthful look as he posed in a white T-shirt and black jacket, staring confidently at the camera. In his caption, Eamonn updated his followers about travel disruptions caused by weather conditions, expressing uncertainty about his appearance on GB News Breakfast. He said: "High winds are causing flight disruptions today. Not sure if I'll be on @GBNews Breakfast tomorrow with the way things are going? I've been at Glasgow airport since 11 am."