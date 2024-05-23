Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former This Morning presenter Ruth Langsford has spoken out about her husband Eamonn Holmes’ health issues as fans fear for the GB News presenter.

Langsford, 64, has said that she fears her husband will never be “100% right” amid his battle with chronic pain. Holmes, also 64, has suffered from the condition for the past two years and has had to rely on the use of walking aides such as a walking stick or a wheelchair.

Speaking to Women’s Weekly, Langsford said: “I look at Eamonn, who’s had his health and back problems, and it makes you realise how important your health is. I don’t know how much Eamonn’s mobility will improve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We live in hope He does the physio, but there might have to be some acceptance that this might never be 100 per cent right.”

Langsford added: “With any care situation - and there are millions of carers in this country - it isn't always easy but if something happens to somebody you love, you help them as much as you can. It's testing but we manage as a family.”

The couple have been married since 2010 and became one of the UK’s most beloved onscreen married couples during their time at This Morning. Langsford and Holmes presented the ITV magazine show for 15 years before leaving the show in 2022.

Holmes sporadically posts on social media but sparked conversations recently after posting an image of himself and close friend Linda Lusardi to Instagram recently. In the post he said: "1982 v 2024 and she hasn’t changed a bit. My wonderful, close friend Linda Lusardi who I went to see today. 42-year friendship."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans questioned why he wasn’t posting about his wife and speculated no the status of their marriage, after bizarre and seemingly random rumours of a split between the two circulated. it came after she shared another family snap without Langsford in the picture, while other noted that the pair hadn’t been seen in public for some time.