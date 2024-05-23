EastEnders News: Emotional Shona McGarty shares tearful video ahead of soap exit
EastEnders legend Shona McGarty shared an emotional video on social media ahead of her final scenes in the BBC One soap. The actress, 32, announced she was leaving EastEnders at the end of last year after 16 years playing Whitney Dean.
It's been a rollercoaster of a week for Whitney after she gave birth to daughter Dolly, found out her husband-to-be had slept with the maid of honour and has now dedicated to leave Walford for good.
Ahead of Shona’s final scenes as Whitney airing Thursday May 23, the actress shared an emotional video on her Instagram. She revealed that she wont watch her final episode until Saturday so she can sit and watch it with her boyfriend David Bracken.
In the video Shona thanked her fans for all their support over the years. Holding back tears she said: “It has been really emotional and I just want to say thank you for everyone who has ever supported Whitney ever, or even if you didn't and gave me a hate comment.
“You know. I'm really excited for my future and for EastEnders' future too, it is at the heart of the nation,” giving fans some hope the actress added “And who knows the door is wide open and Whitney could come back in, in her high heels, and really big earrings one day.”
Actor James Farrar who plays Shona’ on screen boyfriend Zack Hudson in the soap commented on the post and wrote: “You come in every day, no matter what’s going on, and you give everything. A smile on your face until the very last day. Powerful”
Both Shona and James recently sparked rumours they could be joining this years lineup for Strictly Come Dancing.
