Soap fans fear James Farrar will leave EastEnders after Shona McGarty exit.

EastEnders star James Farrar has dropped a huge hint he could be joining this year's Strictly Come Dancing lineup.

The actor, 36, announced on his Instagram that he was joining a new talent agency the Architects of Influence. James shared a video clip of all his modelling and acting work over the years along with snaps of his wife Ali Farrar and their daughter.

In the comment section James wrote: “2024 💃” This has now spared rumours that James is joining this years Strictly lineup.

It’s been a very busy week for James as his character Zack Hudson’s infidelity was finally revealed in the BBC One soap. Zack was ready to marry Whitney Dean when her foster daughter shared the shocking news that he had slept with the maid of honour Lauren Branning.

In Wednesday night's episode Whitney did some long hard thinking and decided she was leaving Walford with her daughters for good. Now fans fear that James will be next to leave the soap.

Shona McGarty announced she was leaving the soap last year after 16 years as Whitney. She recently sparked rumours of joining Strictly so could the on-screen exes go head to head in the ballroom?

Now that Shona’s final scenes have aired fans are wondering what will happen to Zack. Taking to social media one fan wrote: “James pls pls tell me you are not leaving eastenders, give me a SIGN, ANYTHING.”

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday from 7.30pm on BBC One or BBC iPlayer.

