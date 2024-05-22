Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whitney Dean finds out about Zack and Lauren’s affair but what happened next?

EastEnders fans have been waiting for this episode after the storyline has been building up to this point. So what actually happened at Whitney Dean and Zack Hudson’s wedding? Monday night's episode ended with Britney revealing that Zack had slept with Lauren Branning.

Tuesday night's episode began with a confused-looking Whitney (Shona McGarty) telling Britney now isn't “the best time for jokes” as she stood at the altar with her husband Zack (James Farrar). But Britney confirmed she was telling the truth and Zack had slept with Whitney's best mate and maid-of-honour Lauren (Jaqueline Jossa).

EastEnders News: What happened to Whitney Dean and Zack Hudson after Britney revealed affair secret?

Whitney launched at Lauren screaming and pulling her hair as the two girls fought. The wedding guest tried pulling them apart as Kat Slater screamed “she aint worth it.” Whitney turns to Zack and slaps him across the face tells him she never wants to speak to him ever again.

Elsewhere Whitney’s adopted mum Bianca Jackson catches up with Zack to make sure he doesn't tell Whitney she knew about the affair. He asks “Is that all you care about?” as Bianca tries to cover her back.

Later on, Whitney has a heart-to-heart with Britney and examples that none of what happened is her fault. But after saying she might as well move back in with her real mum Whitney has a long hard think about her future. Speaking to Zack she explains that she loves him but she has to do what is right for her daughters Britney and newborn baby Dolly.

EastEnders spoilers ahead* In first-look scenes that aired on BBC iPlayer (will air on BBC One on Wednesday) Whitney faces Lauren and has a long hard think about what's best for her family and their future in Walford. What will she decide to do?

Last year actress Shona McGarty announced she would be leaving EastEnders after 16 years. She is about to star in the theatre production of 2:22 A Ghost Story in Dublin and rumours of her appearing on Strictly have already begun.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday from 7.30pm on BBC One or BBC iPlayer.

