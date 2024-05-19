The 'Eastenders' logo. Photo by BBC.

Reality TV personality Fred Sirieix has said he would love to make his acting debut on ‘Eastenders’ - and he’s even created a character for himself.

An ‘I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here’ contestant has said he’d like to give acting a go - and he’s got his sights set on one of the biggest soaps on TV.

Fred Sirieix, who is best known for being the face of Channel 4 dating show ‘First Dates’, has told ‘The Sun’ he hopes to get a job on ‘Eastenders’ - and has even thought about the character he’d like to play.

"That'd be amazing. That would be fantastic," he said. "[I’d love to be in] EastEnders. I can see myself, I've already written the lines actually."

When asked to explain further about the kind of person he’d like to bring to Albert Square, the 52-year-old Frenchman said: "I’d be playing I think a gangster. We just arrived there and then at the end, I get killed. And there's lots of things happening in between but at the end, I get killed and disappear and never be seen again in the square."

Father-of-two Sirieix, who is also known for appearing on BBC Two's Million Pound Menu, has never acted before - but he said he thinks his experience in front of the cameras as a presenter would help him feel at ease and he believes he has what it takes.

He added: "We’re all a bit actors aren’t we? I mean, in the restaurant industry that I spend all my life in, you know, you've got to be all things for all people, and you got to be there for your guests.

"So effectively, you're kind of an actor you're putting on a show every single day. But yes, being an actor in a movie would be amazing."

While he keeps his fingers crossed for a phone call from ‘Eastenders’ bosses, Sirieix is keeping busy with his travel food series with celebrity chef Gino D'ACampo, following the exit of their third musketeer and fellow famous foodie Gordon Ramsay.

The pair will be on our screens soon with a brand new prime time show called ‘Emission Impossible’. In the show, viewers will see Sirieix and D'ACampo visit Austria and Croatia as they learn how to live more sustainably.