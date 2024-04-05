'Teen First Dates': Channel 4 dating show returns - release date and how to watch, plus first look at daters
Popular Channel 4 dating show ‘Teen First Dates’ is back - and viewers can look forward to seeing lots more young singletons hope to find love in the lengendary ‘First Dates’ restaurant.
‘Teen First Dates’ is a spin-off series to the iconic dating show ‘First Dates’, which has been running since 2013. The premise of the show sees singles from across the country paired up for a blind date in a Manchester restaurant, only meeting in front of the television cameras. As the name would suggest, the teen version of the show is open to young people aged 16 to 19 but follows the same format. It has been on air since 2021.
Viewes will see ‘First Dates’ regulars Fred Sirieix, Merlin Griffiths, Cici Coleman guide the teens through their dating journey step by step, helping to build their confidence and create a memorable experience.
The episodes of the show which are due to air are from series three. The first five episodes of the series aired at the end of 2023, with daters including TikTok star Josh Miles taking a chance of love. After a mid-series break, fans can now look forward to seeing how a new group of teenage daters get on as they take their first tentative steps towards relationships.
The synopsis for the sixth episode reads: “Seventeen-year-old 'gentle giant' Harry is a corporal in the air cadets, but he's not in command of his love life. His date, 16-year-old Isobel, is also still getting to grips with her confidence, but will they find romance?” The synopsis for the seventh episode reads: “First into the restaurant is Chelsi, a 16-year-old dance student with an infectious laugh. Hoping to keep her amused is Derbyshire lad Mitch. Will he match up to Chelsi's strict dress code?”
When will ‘Teen First Dates’ be on TV?
The second half of series three of ‘Teen First Dates will air on E4 from Wednesday April 10 at 9pm. Further episodes from the series will continue to air every Wednesday at the same time. You can still watch the first five episodes from series three, along with all the episodes from series one and two, on the Channel 4 website now.
