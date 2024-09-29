Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Actor, Drake Hogestyn, who starred in a long-running soap for thirty years has died at the age of 71 after cancer battle.

Drake Hogestyn - famed for playing John Black in US soap Days of Our Lives for more than three decades - has died, a day after his 71st birthday. The actor had been battling pancreatic cancer.

A statement from the Hogestyn family - including wife Victoria and their children Whitney, Alexandra, Rachael, and Ben - was shared on the Days of Our Lives social media accounts.

"It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Drake Hogestyn," it said. "He was thrown the curve ball of his life when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but he faced the challenge with incredible strength and determination. After putting up an unbelievable fight, he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones.

"He was the most amazing husband, father, papa and actor. He loved performing for the ‘Days’ audience and sharing the stage with the greatest cast, crew, and production team in the business. We love him and we will miss him all the 'Days of our Lives'. The Hogestyn family."

As a youngster, Drake was set for a career in baseball, having signed up with the New York Yankees. However, injury ended his career prematurely in 1977.

Drake Hogestyn, who played John Black in US soap Days of Our Lives, has died | Getty Images

He went on to star in the hit soap for 38 years, starting in 1986, and former co-star Alison Sweeney, who played Sami Brady, was among those to pay tribute. "Drake was an incredible man. He was funny, generous and thoughtful. He cared about every single scene, every person. He loved Days, the fans, and shared that passion with everyone on set," she said.

"My heart breaks for his family, they meant everything to him. He was such a huge part of my life at Days. I will miss him terribly and treasure every story, every joke and every hug."

Kristian Alfonso, who plays Hope Williams Brady, posted a montage of photos of herself and Drake on social media, saying: "I’ll always remember you as a loving, loving father, husband and dear friend but mostly, an incredible, passionate human being, generous and immensely kind. Thank you for the love you gave us all everyday Drake, on set and off, you were always our hero. Love you. Rest in peace my sweet friend."

'General Hospital' actress Genie Francis - who played Diana Colville on 'Days' from 1987 to 1989 - said: "So sad to hear of Drake Hogestyn’s passing. Such a wonderful and kind man. It was a pleasure to work with him. I always loved how much he loved his wife and children."

And Mike Manning, who played Charlie Dale, added: "Sending prayers and love to the family of Drake Hogestyn. He was a talent, a gentleman, and most of all a good human being. RIP Drake."