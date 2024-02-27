Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest types of cancer, with shockingly low survival rates amongst patients.

Due to the location of the pancreas symptoms can often be vague, with the difficulty in spotting it leading to around four in five people being diagnosed when the cancer has reached a late stage.

So, what is Pancreatic cancer, who is susceptible to it and what symptoms should we be looking out for? Here's everything you need to know.

What is Pancreatic cancer?

The pancreas is a large gland that produces digestive juices and hormones in the body. Pancreatic cancer is when abnormal cells start to divide and grow in an uncontrolled way in the pancreas and form growths known as tumours.

According to Cancer Research UK, around 10,500 people are diagnosed with Pancreatic cancer every year in the UK and it is the 10th most common cancer.

NationalWorld's Professor Robert Thomas explains: "Pancreatic cancer is a particularly nasty disease as it arises in a gland which lies deep in the abdomen and does not have any nerves inside it, so cancers can grow for years without any symptoms. Usually by the time it is noticed, it's too late for curative surgery.

"There have been some advances in radiotherapy that can accurately deliver a high dose, avoiding other organs. This can help slow progression and help symptoms but does not result in a cure for the vast majority of sufferers. Unfortunately, as well as being advanced, pancreatic cancers are inherently resistant to radiotherapy as well as chemotherapy, which means that responses to treatments are often short-lived.

"What's more, treatments for other cancers such as lung and bowel cancer have evolved to include "clever" targeted biological therapies that have dramatically improved outcomes. Disappointingly, scientists have not yet discovered a biological breakthrough for the pancreas, although intense research is ongoing in the UK and internationally as maybe hope is on the horizon."

What are the symptoms of Pancreatic cancer?

Due to the location of the pancreas, pancreatic cancer doesn't usually cause symptoms in the early stages. They can vary depending on where the cancer is in the pancreas, as the cancer can develop in the head, body or tail. As the cancer grows it can start to cause symptoms.

According to Cancer Research UK symptoms of Pancreatic cancer can include:

Tummy (abdominal) or back pain

Yellowing of the skin or whites of your eyes (jaundice)

Unexplained weight loss

Changes to your poo (stools)

Other signs and symptoms can include: indigestion, sickness, Diabetes, itching, fever or shivering and blood clots.

What are the risk factors of Pancreatic cancer?

The risk of pancreatic cancer can be increased by some medical conditions including diabetes and chronic pancreatitis. Research also suggests that those with a history of hepatitis B and cirrhosis of the liver, normally associated with liver cancer, is also linked with pancreatic cancer.

The risk can also increase following chronic infection of the stomach with the harmful bacteria called H. pylori. Whilst a family history, especially if 2 or more first degree relatives have had it is another risk factor. In that case you can ask your doctor for a referral for genetic testing. If this shows you carry a risky gene you could be eligible for regular screening for pancreatic as well as other cancers.

What is the survival rate for Pancreatic cancer?

Pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rates for all cancers as it often isn't diagnosed until it has reached an advanced stage.

Professor Robert Thomas explains: "As it stands, the chance of surviving pancreatic cancer even for one year, is the lowest for all cancers, at about 27%. If men or women do survive 5 years, they are likely to be cured but figures published by the Office for National Statistics still show this is still only around 8% of all cases. Fortunately, pancreatic cancer is not that common. It inflicts its misery on about 10,000 people a year in the UK, that's about 3% of all cancers."