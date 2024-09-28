Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A young footballer died after falling from a third floor balcony at a hotel in Ibiza, an inquest has heard.

John McKenna, 22, suffered an “unsurvivable” head injury after reportedly jumping between balconies. The fatal incident took place at the Azuline Hotel Llevant in San Antonio last year.

Now, an inquest into his death at Cockermouth Coroners Court has heard how the Scotby FC player was trying to get into his locked bedroom, after his room mate had already gone to sleep. The 6ft 4in tall electrician had returned to his room mid-morning after breakfast and was unable to wake his room mate, the Daily Mail reported.

Scotby FC player John McKenna, 22, died after falling from a third floor balcony at an Ibiza hotel. | Scotby FC / X

He attempted to climb up on the adjacent balcony and jump over, but didn’t make it and fell to the ground, sustaining a fatal head injury. McKenna was pronounced dead at 10.45am on June 22, 2023.

The 22-year-old was a huge Carlisle United fan, and the club held a minute’s silence in the wake of his death. The court heard how watching Carlisle get promoted at Wembley was one of McKenna’s fondest memories. McKenna studied at William Howard School and qualified as an engineer in 2022.

He wore the number five shirt for Scotby FC, who play in the Carlisle City Sunday League, Premier Division. Posting a tribute on X, the club said: “We lost a legend, a brilliant player but an even better person, never forgotten but loved always. RIP big John.”