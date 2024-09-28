Former Arsenal striker Fabian Caballero has died age 46 as tributes paid

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Arsenal and Dundee striker Fabian Caballero has died at the age of 46, the Scottish Premiership club have announced.

Caballero, who made three appearances for Arsenal while on loan during the 1998-99 season, joined Dundee in July 2000 and spent five seasons at Dens Park, earning a Scottish Cup runners-up medal in 2003 as they lost to Rangers in the final.

“All at Dundee Football Club are extremely shocked and saddened this morning to learn of the passing of former Dundee player Fabian Caballero,” a club statement said.

Fabian Caballero played for Arsenal in 1998, and Dundee between 2000 and 2005. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

“Fabian passed away at the age of 46 and will be greatly missed by everyone at Dundee Football Club. Fabian signed for the Dee in July 2000 and became a fan favourite amongst the Dundee supporters.

“The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Fabian’s family at this very sad time.”

A statement from the Paraguayan FA read: “The Paraguayan Football Association deeply regrets the passing of former footballer, Fabian Caballero, who had an outstanding career both in Paraguayan football and abroad. We accompany the family and friends in this difficult time.”