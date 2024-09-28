Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The King has paid tribute to "national treasure" Dame Maggie Smith saying she has a “wit that shone through both on and off the stage”.

His Majesty King Charles has paid tribute to Harry Potter and Downton Abbey star Dame Maggie Smith, who passed away on Friday aged 89.

The monarch joined scores of stars from the world of showbiz and beyond in paying tribute to the Ilford-born actor, known around the world for her portrayal of Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter series, and Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham, in the period drama Downton Abbey.

"My wife and I were deeply saddened to learn of the death of Dame Maggie Smith," a statement from Buckingham Palace said. "As the curtain comes down on a national treasure, we join all those around the world in remembering with the fondest admiration and affection her many great performances and her warmth and wit that shone through both on and off the stage."

Sarah, Duchess of York, thanked the late actress for “giving us so much pleasure” with her performances, adding: “We will miss you, and luckily we can continue to immerse ourselves into all your brilliance.”

Harry Potter co-star star Emma Watson - who played Hermione Granger in the series - also paid tribute, saying she was unaware of the status of Dame Maggie when she first acted alongside her.

“When I was younger I had no idea of Maggie’s legend, the woman I was fortunate enough to share space with," she said. “It is only as I’ve become an adult that I’ve come to appreciate that I shared the screen with a true definition of greatness.

“She was real, honest, funny and self-honouring. Maggie, there are a lot of male professors and by God you held your own.”

And legendary luvvie, Sir Patrick Stewart, said the star would "be missed". “I am so sad to hear of the passing of Maggie Smith," he said. “I luckily saw her perform on stage, and her work was so compelling and unique. She was delightful and will be missed.”

Confirming the death of their mother on Friday, Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens said in a statement: “An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days. We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”