Actors who worked on-camera with Hollywood star Dame Maggie Smith have paid tribute to a “dearly loved” woman.

As previously reported by NationalWorld, Dame Maggie Smith has died age 89, her family confirmed earlier today (September 27). The actress had spent decades in the entertainment industry, most notably working on projects such as Downton Abbey and the Harry Potter franchise.

Co-stars from the latter have now paid a host of tributes to the actress - and so has the series’ author as well.

Daniel Radcliffe says Dame Maggie Smith put him “immediately at ease” when they first met. | Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular Harry Potter in all eight movies, said: “The first time I met Maggie Smith I was nine years old and we were reading through scenes for David Copperfield, which was my first job. I knew virtually nothing about her other than that my parents were awestruck at the fact that I would be working with her.

““The other thing I knew about her was that she was a dame, so the first thing I asked her when we met was ‘would you like me to call you Dame?’, at which she laughed and said something to the effect of ‘don’t be ridiculous!’. I remember feeling nervous to meet her and then her putting me immediately at ease.

“She was a fierce intellect, a gloriously sharp tongue, could intimidate and charm in the same instant and was, as everyone will tell you, extremely funny. I will always consider myself amazingly lucky to have been able to work with her, and to spend time around her on set.

“The word legend is overused but if it applies to anyone in our industry then it applies to her. Thank you Maggie.”

Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley, lamented the death of “our dearly loved and revered head of Gryffindor house”.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: “My favourite scene with Maggie was when we were all learning to dance for the Yule Ball. She embodied that perfect balance of sass and loving care that McGonagall has. She kept Gryffindors on their toes.”

Posting on X, author JK Rowling said: “Somehow I thought she’d live forever. RIP Dame Maggie Smith.”