The Warner Bros Studio celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Prisoner of Azkaban with a new exhibition ‘Return to Azkaban’.

Harry Potter has to be one the most famous and most successful movie adaptations of a book. Written by J.K. Rowling and released in 1997 the author couldn't have imagined how big the phenomena would become. Especially after the first Harry Potter movie ‘The Philosophers Stone’ was released in 2000 and starred Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

The fourth movie to be released from the Harry Potter franchise was the ‘Prison of Azkaban’ and to be honest my least favourite of all the movies. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film the Warner Bros Studio Tour (which opened its doors in 2012) has opened a new exhibition ‘Return to Azkaban’.

I’ve been lucky enough to have visited the studios before back in 2017 and then in 2018 but this time was different. This time I got to experience the tour along with my son who turned six on the day of the visit (note: if you are celebrating a birthday when you visit make sure you head to the information desk to claim your free Harry Potter birthday badge).

The first time I went to the studios I didn’t really class myself as a massive Harry Potter fan I liked the films but couldn’t recite the script like my husband could. However, there is something ‘magical’ about Harry Potter that lures you in and from the very first step to the main entrance when you see the dragon flying high you are transported into a wizardly world of magic.

If you haven't been before then I won't give away too many spoilers but there are a few sections of the tour that have been added for the anniversary such as the Hogwarts Frog Choir, conducted by Professor Flitwick, under an enchanted ceiling of over 100 floating candles in the Great Hall.

Another addition is the The Monster Book of Monsters rampage in Harry’s bedroom at the Leaky Cauldron, complete with the original Tudor bed seen on-screen. Along with the iconic purple Knight Bus brand new for the Return to Azkaban. There have been a few more additions added to the studio tour including Professor Sprouts Greenhouse where you can pull out a screaming Mandrake.

Visiting the studio tour for a third time was truly the best because it makes you feel part of the cinematic phenomenon. Watching my son see it for the first time was emotional and seeing my husband pay over £200 for a Nimbus 2001 brought a tear to my eye (mainly because it was 200 quid for a plastic broom but also because he was so happy.)

Speaking of buying another note for first timers, there are three gift shops and the last one is the biggest so don’t go crazy and spend all your money in the first shop. However the first two gift shops do have limited edition items that you can't get in the main gift shop at the end so make sure you don’t miss out on them. Also take snacks in your bag as the queue for the restaurant is long but you will definitely want to wait in line to try the ‘ButterBeer’ sharing platter.

The Harry Potter studio tour is a great day out and I have to admit the Prison of Azkaban has moved up my list of favourite HP movies and I will be watching all of them again this weekend. So, whether you're just a regular “muggle” that isn’t a much of a fan or as Hagrid would say: “you're a wizard now Harry” the trip will turn you into a super fan by the end of the day. Just don’t forget your wand and your spell book, altogether now - Expecto Patronum!

Return to Azkaban is a special feature running from 1st May – 4th September and all new additions are included in the ticket price on sale now.

