Welsh footballer David Richards died after being attacked on a stag do in Prague. | AFC Abercynon

Tributes have been paid to a footballer who died after being struck with a vodka bottle while on a stag do in Prague.

Dad-of-three David Richards was in the Czech Republic for a stag do when he was attacked in the street with a vodka bottle, according to reports. The 31-year-old, from Mountain Ash in Wales, played for Abercynon AFC.

Media reports claim the initial cause of death has been listed as blunt force trauma, after the life support machine David was on in hospital was switched off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, as his heartbroken family looks to pick up the pieces, a GoFundMe has been launched to help partner Jola and their three children.

Welsh footballer David Richards died after being attacked on a stag do in Prague. | AFC Abercynon

A statement from Abercynon AFC said: “On behalf of everyone at AFC Abercynon we send our deepest condolences to the Richards family – especially Jola, her children, and our teammate Matthew. The world has lost a good man – a father, a son, and a brother. This is a loss for all of us but the grief and sorrow that you as a family must feel are the deepest and most poignant and personal.

"As mark of respect to all involved our game [on Saturday] was postponed. Dai touched the lives of many involved at our club and we are devastated at this terrible loss. As a club we are here for any support you need and we are all thinking of you at this sad time. Rest in peace Dai.”

David’s brother, Matthew, also plays for the club.

According to local media reports, a 26-year-old man who was also a tourist in the Czech Republic has been arrested following the attack.

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office added: “We are supporting the family of a British national who has died in the Czech Republic.”