A young footballer died just five days after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine, an inquest has heard.

Waterford FC player Roy Butler died on August 17, 2021 at Cork University Hospital, Ireland, after being rushed to a hospital bed the previous day. The 23-year-old was thought to be “very healthy” but after receiving his vaccine reportedly went downhill rapidly.

Now, with an inquest being held into his death, his family have told the coroner that they just want to know what happened to their “perfect” son. The footballer, who also wore the captain’s armband, got the Covid-19 vaccine so he could go on holiday in Dubai - but had been skeptical about getting the jab beforehand. He received a Johnson and Johnson vaccine on August 12.

According to reports, his father Martin noted that his son “looked shook” and was complaining of a headache. In the following days his condition worsened to the point where he was suffering from convulsions and even symptoms of stroke, but Roy texted his brother Aaron to say he was “not dying but I’m not well”.

Waterford FC player Roy Butler, who died five days after getting a Covid vaccine. | Waterford FC

Roy was unresponsive when an ambulance arrived at his home on August 16. He was taken to hospital and placed on a life support machine, but the family was informed that nothing more could be done to save him.

A club statement after his death said: “Roy was not only a talented footballer and coach but a great young man to all who came into contact with him over the years. Roy joined the Blues in 2014 from Villa FC and the tough centre-back became a regular in the club’s underage setup.

“Roy was voted under-19 player of the season in 2015 before linking up with the Blues first team - a deserved reward for the talented true Blue who went on to proudly captain the first team on a number of occasions. Roy’s passion saw him give back to his club Villa FC as a player, coach and trusted clubman; a valued member of the local club.

“All at Waterford FC wishes to pass it's condolences to Roy's family, friends, and club and team mates.”