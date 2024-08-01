Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Soap star Cameron Mathison and model wife Vanessa Arevalo have announced they are getting divorced after 22 years of marriage.

The US soap actor, 54, is best known for playing Drew Cain and has played the character since 2021. The couple announced their split in a joint statement shared with ET.

The statement read: “After 22 years of marriage, we have made the difficult decision to part ways. We enter this new chapter with deep love, kindness, and respect for each other. We hold gratitude in our hearts for the wonderful years we shared together."

“Our children have been and will continue to be our highest priority, and we will forever share in our devotion and love for them. We remain friends, and both wish the best for one another. We sincerely appreciate your respect for our family’s privacy during this transition.”

Cameron and Vanessa share two children together, son Lucas and daughter Leila. The couple reportedly met in 1998 when they were both modelling in New York. A year later they started dating and married in July 2002.

The Canadian actor previously played Ryan Lavery in ‘All My Children’ from 1998 to 2011 and also starred in the 1998 movie ‘54’. Vanessa is a former model from Puerto Rico and is the co-founder of clothing brand KEA + JOBY. The fashion line focuses on practical maternity wear.

General Hospital is available to watch on YouTube TV in the UK.

