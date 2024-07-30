Sweet Valley High author Francine Pascal dies aged 92: Writer who penned book series and inspired 90s TV show
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 92-year-old writer penned the iconic book Sweet Valley High that went on to inspire the successful TV show during the nineties. Her daughter Laurie Wenk-Pascal told the New York Times that her mother died of lymphoma at New York-Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan on Sunday (July 28).
Francine Pascal was best known for writing the Sweet Valley High book series based on identical twin sisters Elizabeth and Jessica Wakefield and their lives in the fictional LA suburb of Sweet Valley. The author wrote the beloved book series which debuted in 1983 consisted of 181 books and was translated into 27 different languages.
The Sweet Valley High TV series premiered in 1994 and ran until 1997. The show starred real life twin sisters Cynthia and Brittany Daniel as Elizabeth and Jessica Wakefield. Elizabeth was the goody two shoes who would do no wrong and Jessica was the complete opposite and a bit more of a rebel. The TV series is currently available to binge-watch on Prime Video.
What happened to the Sweet Valley High real-life twins?
Cynthia Daniel quit acting to become a photographer, sister Brittany continued with her acting career but in 2011 was diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. In 2014 the actress announced she was cancer free and was told she may not be able to have children.
People reported twin sister Cynthia donated her own eggs and on October 4 2021 Brittany and her husband Adam Touni welcomed their daughter Hope.
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.