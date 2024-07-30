Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Legendary author Francine Pascal has reportedly died from Lymphoma in a New York hospital.

The 92-year-old writer penned the iconic book Sweet Valley High that went on to inspire the successful TV show during the nineties. Her daughter Laurie Wenk-Pascal told the New York Times that her mother died of lymphoma at New York-Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan on Sunday (July 28).

Sweet Valley High author Francine Pascal dies aged 92: Writer who penned book series and inspired 90s TV show (Credit Instagram @francine.pascal) | Credit Instagram @francine.pascal

Francine Pascal was best known for writing the Sweet Valley High book series based on identical twin sisters Elizabeth and Jessica Wakefield and their lives in the fictional LA suburb of Sweet Valley. The author wrote the beloved book series which debuted in 1983 consisted of 181 books and was translated into 27 different languages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sweet Valley High TV series premiered in 1994 and ran until 1997. The show starred real life twin sisters Cynthia and Brittany Daniel as Elizabeth and Jessica Wakefield. Elizabeth was the goody two shoes who would do no wrong and Jessica was the complete opposite and a bit more of a rebel. The TV series is currently available to binge-watch on Prime Video.

What happened to the Sweet Valley High real-life twins?

Sweet Valley High author Francine Pascal dies aged 92: Writer who penned book series and inspired 90s TV show (Getty) | Getty Images

Cynthia Daniel quit acting to become a photographer, sister Brittany continued with her acting career but in 2011 was diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. In 2014 the actress announced she was cancer free and was told she may not be able to have children.

People reported twin sister Cynthia donated her own eggs and on October 4 2021 Brittany and her husband Adam Touni welcomed their daughter Hope.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.