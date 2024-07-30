Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Actress Erica Ash rose to fame when she appeared on The Big Gay Sketch Show and Mad TV in the mid-2000s.

Erica Ash’s family said in a statement that “Erica was an amazing woman and talented entertainer who touched countless lives with her sharp wit, humor and genuine zest for life,” The family also said that “Her memory will live eternally in our hearts.”

Actress Erica Ash was born in Florida on 19 September 1977 and studied medicine at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia, where she was brought up. After finishing university she went to Japan and told the Los Angeles Times that “I went to Japan and fell into a background singing gig my first week there. From that, someone saw me and said, “You should model.” So I started modelling. Then my modelling team was doing a show for the royal family of Japan at this hotel and the ringside announcer thought I should ringside announce. Literally, one thing led to another, so I tell people I'm the Forrest Gump of my field.”

Actress Erica Ash who starred in the Scary Movie Franchise, has died | Getty Images

As well as starring in the musical Baby It’s You! on Broadway in 2011, Erica Ash also appeared in the sketch comedy show Mad TV on Fox and the BET reality spoof Real Husbands of Hollywood.

Erica Ash also had roles in the BET drama In Contempt and appeared on the first two seasons of Logo’s The Big Gay Sketch show that was produced by Rosie O’Donnell. Her film credits include Scary Movie V in 2013, Uncle Drew in 2018, The Big Bend in 2011 and Violet in 2021.