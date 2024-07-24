Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eastenders star Roberta Taylor has died at the age of 76, months after experiencing a tragic fall.

Taylor was known to soap fans for her portrayal of Irene Raymond on the BBC soap, while also being recognisable for her turn as Inspector Gina Gold in the ITV police drama The Bill.

The beloved actress is believed to have died on July 6 from an infection, which set in following a fall two months ago, according to The Guardian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fall marked a downward spiral in her health, including those under lying issues relating to a pneumonia diagnosis. She is survived by her actor husband Peter Guinness, son Elliot, a granddaughter and two stepbrothers.

Roberta Taylor with her former The Bill co-star Larry Lamb. | Getty Images

The actress’s time on Eastenders began in 1997, when she hit the square as Irene Raymond, who was visiting children Sarah (Daniela Denby-Ashe) and Tony (Mark Homer). She stayed on the soap until 2000, telling The Mirror at the time: “I had a lot of fun playing Irene, and Gavin, who plays my screen husband Terry, and I got on brilliantly.

“Irene was a complicated lady. I never knew what was going to happen next, but that's what life is like. We worked hard at our characters. People thought we were comical but actually there was a lot of sarcasm." After her famous role on The Bill, which lasted 348 episodes from 1990 until 2008, Taylor picked up roles in dramas such as Father Brown, Holby City and Luther. Her last appearance on TV came in the crime drama Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators.

Taylor’s former The Bill co-star Stuart Anthony paid tribute to the actress, saying: “Sad to hear lovely Roberta Taylor has passed away. She was a joy to work with and always great fun when I saw her.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad