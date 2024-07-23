Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been arrested after a 26-year-old reality TV star was found dead in his home.

Harry Savage, who appeared on Channel 4 reality TV show “Hunted” alongside his elder brother Frank back in 2019, was found dead on Friday (July 19).

Paramedics attended a home in south-west London around 9.15am on July 19 but Savage was pronounced dead at the scene. Police arrested a man in his 30s in connection with the death of the former drama student at the scene, but he has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Officers are awaiting the outcome of toxicology tests following a post-mortem while detectives in nearby Wandsworth are investigating the incident as an “unexpected death”.

A Metropolitan police spokesman said: “Police were called by ambulance colleagues at around 09.15hrs on Friday, 19 July, to a man unresponsive at an address in Putney. The 26-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination commenced on Saturday, 20 July. Officers await the outcome of toxicology tests.

“Detectives responsible for policing Wandsworth are investigating the incident as an 'unexpected death'. They remain in contact with the man’s family and will be supporting them as enquiries continue to establish the circumstances.

Harry’s untimely death is the latest tragedy for the Savage family, as his parents have both also died within the last 10 years. Harry, from Essex, spoke about his parents death while on “Hunted” in 2019.

He said: “Mum only died in the last four months, but even dad was only five years ago, so it's all still quite fresh.”

Continuing to talk about what happened to their parents, brother Frank, who was three years older than Harry, said: “Mum was diagnosed with dementia, she was young, and within three years it killed her. My dad was more of a shock. He was fit and healthy. They found him at home dead of a heart attack at 55.”

In emotional footage from the show, Frank gave his little brother some advice. He said: "You ain't gotta be tough all the time. It's alright to let it out now and again."

Friends of Harry have paid tribute to him and called him a “sweet angel”. One said: “What a sad day. RIP Harry Savage. One of the most beautiful souls on this earth. Rest well sweet angel.”

Another wrote: “I am lost for words. Such a beautiful soul . . . one of the nicest guys I've ever had the privilege to know.” A third said: “Absolutely heart breaking hearing the news! RIP you legend.”

“Hunted” follows 14 civilians who go on the run for nearly a month while trying to escape a team of expert sleuths and trackers. Harry was caught in Birmingham city centre on day 24 after separating from his brother, while Frank was very close to winning the £100,000 prize gained by eluding the hunters for the full month, but he was apprehended moments before the helicopter extraction finale.