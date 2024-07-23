Brazilian television star Thommy Schiavo dies after falling from balcony at his home
Brazilian actor Thommy Schiavo fell from from his second-floor apartment in Cuiabá , which is the capital city of the Brazilian state of Mato Grosso. The Daily Mail reported that “Investigators reviewed surveillance cameras at the property, which showed the moment he was sitting and then went to lie on the floor.
“After several minutes on the floor, Schiavo stood up but lost his balance and tipped over the railing.
“The married father-of-one fell about 13 feet to the ground and was found lying face down. He was pronounced dead at the scene.”
The 39 year old actor starred as the character João Zoinho in the 2021 second season of Brazilian telenovela, Pantanal. His tragic death came after he had reportedly just finished filming a new television series.
Thommy Schiavo’s father Horacio Ramos told TV Fronteira that "It's a painful moment, it hurts so much that there's no way to explain it.
"We spoke every day, every day it was 'good morning, good afternoon', he would call me for anything, I would call him for anything.
"He was such a dear person. Thommy was a fantastic person, loved by everyone."
Thayna Schiavo, Thommy’s sister shared a tribute to her brother on Instagram and said: “Where are you so I can wake up with your calls or when I pick up the phone and it’s full of missed calls?
She also said: “Take care of us from there my son, because here we will continue to love you for all our lives! Beyond this life…” Following Thayna’s tributes, fans have left their own thoughts and one said: “My condolences Thayna, may God comfort your hearts.”
