Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Television star Sean Garinger was involved in a horrific fatal freak accident involving an all-terrain vehicle that took place on February 28 in his hometown of Boone in North Carolina.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year old had appeared alongside his former partner Selina Gutierrez, also aged 20, along with their two children Dareli, aged three and Esmi, aged one, on the sixth season of MTV show 16 and Pregnant. His mother Mary Hobbs revealed at the time that an ATV he was parking flipped and "crushed" his skull due to the ground suddenly giving way because of rain and mud.

According to TMZ, the official cause of Sean Garinger’s death was due to a “blunt force injury to the head… according to the M.E.’s office. TMZ obtained the docs from the Raleigh, NC Medical Examiner’s office, and the report on his February death says his skull was fractured in multiple places- after this horrific freak accident involving an ATV in the driveway of his home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

16 and Pregnant star Sean Garinger’s cause of death has been revealed | GoFundMe

Seam Garinger’s mother Mary Hobbs told The US Sun that “I was with him when it happened. He was just moving (the ATV) from one parking spot to the next for me, so I could back into park.” She also revealed that “He pulled (in) front of me to park the ATV and the ground gave way from all the rain and mud.”

Mary Hobbs also revealed to The US Sun that “I ran to neighbours trying to get someone to help me get the ATV off of him. No one answered. I ran back to him.” Mary Hobbs then said that “By that time, I realised he wasn’t alive anymore.”

When the incident took place the Watauga County Sheriff's Office said that “Our hearts are heavy with sorrow for the loss experienced by the family and loved ones of the victim.”