Porn star Jesse Jane, whose body was found in her Oklahama home in January, died of an accidental fentanyl and cocaine overdose, it has been revealed.

Porn star Jesse Jane, whose body was found in her Oklahama home in January, died of an accidental fentanyl and cocaine overdose, it has been revealed. The adult actress, who started her career in the adult industry with Digital Playground in 2002, was found dead alongside boyfriend Brett Hasenmueller after authorities responded to the residence on a welfare check.

According to gossip outlet TMZ, the 43-year-old, her cause of death was confirmed by the Oklahama City Medical Examiner’s office. It was previously reported that she died of an apparent drug overdose but her cause of death was not revealed until recently.

Born in Texas, the mother-of-one also appeared on Showtime's Family Business. She then starred in a number of well-known adult films and adult film series, notably the Pirates and Pirates II: Stagnetti's Revenge, which reportedly cost around $8 million to produce, and considered one of the most expensive adult films to date.

Jesse eventually made her way over to Playboy and hosted a popular live show called Night Calls, and Playboy TV's Naughty Amateur Home Videos. She also appeared as a host for several award shows in the porn world, including the AVN Awards - the porn industry’s version of the Oscars, as well as launching her own sex toy lines.