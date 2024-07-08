Reality TV star Joshua Patterson with his godson Archie, who has tragically died aged three-months. Photo by Instagram/joshuapatterson_jp. | Instagram/joshuapatterson_jp

A former Made In Chelsea star has paid tribute to his baby godson after his tragic death aged three months, saying he will be the “inspiration” for him in the future.

Joshua ‘JP’ Patterson told his fans about the untimely and heartbreaking death of the tot via Instagram on Sunday (July 7). Then, this morning (Monday July 8), he shared a photo of a tattoo he has got in his memory.

Patterson first shared a photo of himself holding baby Archie with his 441,000 Instagram and wrote a sad message alongside it. "With little context thank you for your constant messages of kindness and support over the past three weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This is a tough thing to write, On the 17th June my Godson Archie tragically passed away in his sleep, he was only 3 months old. Friday was his cremation and memorial to say our final goodbyes. I was asked to read a poem alongside his other godfather, a good friend of mine at his cremation. It was one of the hardest things I have done, and will ever have to do."

Patterson did not reveal who Archie’s parents are, but it seemed that they are life-long friends of his as he spoke of growing up with them. "I took some time away to be home and close to his parents, who have been so unbelievable brave during this incredible dark time, and for myself to try and process what has happened. I have grown up with his parents and adore them greatly, it made my love for Archie even stronger, and the meaning behind being his godfather even more special,” he said.

He continued: "I hope he can see the impact he will have on so many lives around the world. He will be the inspiration behind so much of what I now do. The pain I feel will be converted over time into something powerful, something I hope will help others in a time of struggle. I love you Archie, I hope where ever you are it's a happy and peaceful place. One day we will be reunited, when that day comes with a big smile on our faces, we can celebrate all the things we've shared together in spirit.”

Patterson, aged 34, rose to fame on E4 reality TV show Made in Chelsea in 2015. He formed a romantic relationship with co-star Binky Felstead, also 34. Their daughter, India Elizabeth Felstead-Patterson, was born in June 2017, but they separated in September 2018 after having repeated issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside his own tribute, Patterson shared a “letter from heaven”. It included the line “please do not be unhappy, just because I’m out of sight. Remember that I’m with you, every morning, noon and night.”

The post was met with many messages of support from fans, including from those who have also suffered baby loss who offered their support. One wrote: “I’m so sorry to hear this Josh. Life is beyond cruel when children die. There aren’t words to describe it because it literally takes your breath away. Our little girl is 4 in heaven next Friday and if you or your friend ever needs someone to talk to (should they read this) then please message!”

Another said: “I’m so sorry to read of yours and his parents loss. My thoughts are with you all at this very sad time. May the short time he was earth side be forever remembered.” A third said: “This is utterly tragic and I’m so very sorry x.”