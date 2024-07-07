Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A seedy underground drug dealing network could be exposed by the death of Matthew Perry, according to sources.

The Friends star’s death last October came as a shock to many, despite the actor’s previous struggles with addiction. The beloved 54-year-old star died from "acute effects of ketamine" and was discovered in his hot tub at his Los Angeles home.

Following his death, the Los Angeles Police Department began an investigation, now involving the US Drug Enforcement Administration, the US Postal Inspection Service, and the LAPD. Authorities are working to identify who supplied Matthew with the lethal dose of ketamine.

Tracy Walder, a former CIA and FBI special agent, told Page Six that multiple people might face charges. She pointed out the rise of drug networks using mail fraud to distribute prescription medications, which is a federal offense. Potential involuntary manslaughter charges could lead to up to five years in prison. Since Matthew took the ketamine himself, no murder charges will be filed - but manslaughter could be on the cards.

She said: “Intent is going to be the question. They obviously knew what they were doing was wrong [by drug dealing]. However, did they actively know that by procuring this it would kill him?

“Using the mail to commit a crime is more common than you think. People pay a heap of money to buy drugs - say, someone gets a legal prescription for ketamine and maybe has a $20 copay on insurance, then decides to sell the prescription for $10,000 because this junkie needs it and they know he has the money. There is big money to be made, there are whole networks, it’s really disturbing.

“It’s now easier to get drugs by mail than fake an identity.”

Walder suggested that Perry might have been exchanging prescriptions with friends and having an assistant collect the drugs. Brooke Mueller, Charlie Sheen's ex-wife, was questioned by police about her connection to the Friends actor but wasn't accused of any wrongdoing. She was reportedly “brought in for questioning” after officials seized an iPhone and laptop from her room at a sober living facility.

Mueller was reportedly “completely cooperative with authorities” and revealed that she and Perry met in rehab and “formed an unexpected friendship”.