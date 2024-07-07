Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wrestler and actor John Cena has announced his official retirement from World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) events.

Cena, 47, stunned fans with his announcement at the WWE Money in the Bank event in Canada. He has spent almost 20 years acting now, and said his final in-ring competition will be in 2025 - as part of his farewell tour.

The wrestler is considered to be one of the greatest of all time, having been crowned world champion 16 times since starting in WWE back in 2001. Making his announcement, Cena wore a t-shirt with the words “the last time is now” in reference to his intro song, and sporting his trademark jorts.

He said: “Tonight, I officially announce my retirement from the WWE. I hear a mixed opinion out there. Lots of questions, maybe, right?! Like, 'Hey! Why here?' And I want to talk about that here for a second. I want to talk about Toronto.

“Matter of fact, I want to talk about Canada. Matter of fact, I want to talk about Canadians.”

Cena then went on to thank the Canadian fans for coming to the event, which was met with raptuous applause from the fans. He finished up by challenging his fellow WWE stars, inviting them to “hurry up and come get some - because the last time is now.”