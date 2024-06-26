Sika Anoa'i: WWE wrestling icon and father of former champion Roman Reigns dies aged 79
WWE wrestling legend and 2007 Hall of Fame inductee Sika Anoa’i, part of the ‘Wild Samoans’ tag team, has died at the age of 79 on Tuesday, June 25.
Sika hails from the Anoa’i family, whose family tree also includes wrestling legends such as Rocky Johnson, Rikishi and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. He is most famous for his tag team exploits, where he teamed up with his brother, Afa Anoa‘i. Together, they won the WWE Tag Team titles on three occasions.
It is a family that still lives on in WWE today. Sika was the father of Roman Reigns, who held the Undisputed WWE Championship for over two years, before losing it to Cody Rhodes at Wrestlemania 40 earlier in the year. He is the leader of the ‘Bloodline’ stable, which features other members of the Anoa’i family such as Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu.
Reigns, whose real name is Leati Joseph Anoaʻi, posted a tribute to his father on his official X (formerly Twitter) page: “My family and I thank everyone for the outpouring of support in the name of my father, Pola'ivao Leati Sika Anoa’i, who will forever be remembered as one half of The Wild Samoans tag team.
“My father had a profound impact on my entire family and we are forever grateful for the foundation he built for us. There’s no way to fill the void left by his passing but my sisters and I will do our best to represent him and his legacy.”
Sika is also credited with training several future superstars during their formative years. Perhaps his most famous trainee was Dave Bautista (known by his ring name of ‘Batista’), who would go on to win several world titles and feature in Hollywood films like Guardians of the Galaxy and Spectre.