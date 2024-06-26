Shayne Philpott has died at the age of 58 | Other

A former New Zealand Rugby Union player has died.

Former New Zealand and Canterbury Rugby Union star Shayne Philpott has died at the age of 58 on Tuesday, June 26 in Christchurch following what has been described as a ‘medical event’.

Primarily a Utility Back, Philpott his entire professional career playing for Canterbury in his native country, joining them in 1986 and leaving in 1995.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He also made a pair of appearances for New Zealand on the international stage between the years of 1988 and 1991. Known for his adaptability, Philpott could occupy almost any defensive role.

His passion and desire for Rugby Union bled through onto his performances on the pitch. His debut for the All Blacks came just a few months after he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee - a testament to his grit and determination. A damaged ACL generally prevents athletes from participation in their respective sports for up to nine months, but Philpott did not let the setback get in his way.

This was not the only time he recovered from a major injury in a short amount of time to be able to perform for his country. Nine weeks before the 1991 Rugby World Cup, Philpott broke his arm in a game for Canterbury - nevertheless, he persevered through the gruelling rehabilitation stage of his injury and managed to be bit fit in time to be named in the New Zealand squad. Such heart made him a cherished icon in the sport.