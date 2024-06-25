American tennis player Coco Gauff | Getty Images

Here’s a closer look at Coco Gauff ahead of Wimbledon 2024.

Wimbledon 2024 is one of the most important sporting events in history - today, however, we’ll be taking a look at its future. At just 20 years of age, tennis prodigy Coco Gauff looks destined to rule over the sport for quite some time, if her true potential can be fully realised.

In this piece, we’ll be taking a closer look at the Atlanta, Georgia native ahead of Wimbledon 2024 - including her estimated net worth and her stellar record at Grand Slam singles tournaments.

Who is Coco Gauff’s partner?

While Coco Gauff confirmed in May [via Women’s Health] that she has a boyfriend, she prefers to keep his identity - and their relationship - private.

What is Coco Gauff’s net worth?

According to Sportskeeda, Gauff has an estimated net worth of around £9.5 million. Her successes in professional tennis can account for a chunk of this, but she also has lucrative sponsorship deals with the likes of New Balance, Nike and Porsche.

What is Coco Gauff’s Wimbledon record?

Gauff burst onto the Wimbledon scene in a big way in 2019, when she was 15 years of age. She shocked the sporting world by knocking out tennis legend Serena Williams in the first round of the competition - she made it to the fourth round, where she was eliminated by Simona Halep.