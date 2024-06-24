AFP via Getty Images

Manchester United and Real Madrid are in the thick of a transfer battle - meanwhile, one of United’s other targets is in the sights of Chelsea.

Euro 2024 is rolling on, but so is the summer transfer window. Teams in the Premier League are working feverishly to get deals over the line - who have Manchester United been linked with today?

United and Spanish giants Real Madrid are both competing for the signature of a French defender - meanwhile, the Red Devils ‘could face competition’ from Chelsea regarding another of their targets.

Manchester United and Real Madrid in transfer battle for Leny Yoro

Leny Yoro is a man in demand. Both United and Real Madrid are keen to bring him on board in the summer - and a recent report from GIVEMESPORT suggests that Los Blanos could have the edge over the Red Devils, as he would ‘prefer’ a move to the Bernabeu Stadium over Old Trafford.

Nevertheless, Erik ten Hag’s men will not give up their pursuit of the player so easily. They are willing to pay ‘more’ than whatever Madrid are offering - as things stand, neither of the two interested parties have made an official approach yet. He is rated at £50 million, though it is unclear how much it will take for LOSC Lille to part ways with him.

United ‘could face competition’ from Chelsea for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite

United have been heavily linked with a move for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite in recent months. There has been little news between the two parties over the last week - due to this, they have been warned by pundit Keith Wyness that Chelsea could beat them to the punch.

Speaking to Football Insider, Wyness said: “With Thiago Silva going, I think they’re going to have to look at bringing in another centre-half. I thought they would’ve been in for Branthwaite, I thought they would’ve been prepared to bring him in.

