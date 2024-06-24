Everton 'readying' Leeds United transfer raid as Newcastle eye up Celtic target

Getty Images

Everton are ‘readying’ an offer for a Leeds United player as Newcastle United eye up a young EFL star.

It was heartbreak for Scotland last night in Euro 2024, as they fell to a last-minute goal against Hungary and were eliminated from the competition. Let’s take a quick break from that - what is happening in the Premier League rumour mill today?

Everton are believed to be ‘readying an offer’ for a young Leeds United star - meanwhile, Newcastle United are eyeing up an EFL starlet who is also thought to be in Celtic and Rangers’ crosshairs.

Everton ‘readying offer’ for Leeds United’s Willy Gnonto

Everton are ‘readying an offer’ for Leeds United winger Willy Gnonto, according to a recent report from Football Insider. It is unclear how much it will cost the Toffees to pry him from Leeds’ hands - given their ongoing financial woes, they may not be able to part ways with a considerable sum of money at this time.

Gnonto is not the only Leeds player who Everton have in their sights - they are also trying to complete a deal for Jack Harrison, who played for them on loan last season. They will do the same this year, with another loan move being planned.

Newcastle United interested in Middlesbrough starlet Ajay Matthews

Newcastle United are looking to build for the future in the summer transfer window. To do this, they have identified a top young talent in the EFL - they are reportedly interested in a move for Middlesbrough’s Ajay Matthews, who is also believed to be a target for clubs such as Celtic, Rangers and Southampton.