Arsenal 'about to sign' 43-goal striker with fee 'agreed' as Man Utd learn Premier League rivals asking price
The group stage of Euro 2024 is approaching the final game-days and soon, the knockout action will get underway. As the tournament in Germany remains the top focus for many football fans around the world right now, domestic clubs are also getting stuck into the summer transfer window.
We’ve rounded up some of the latest Premier League rumours, this time putting Arsenal and Manchester United in the spotlight.
Arsenal ‘about to sign’ midfielder
According to Portuguese outlet Leonino, Arsenal are ‘about to sign’ Viktor Gyökeres from Sporting CP as they continue their search for a new powerhouse to lead their attack. The 26-year-old has been linked with a number of clubs recently but the Gunners believe he is ‘the missing piece’ in their squad to topple Manchester City at the top of the table.
The report claims that Arsenal have also negotiated a lower fee for Gyökeres, who has a €100 million (£84.5m) release clause in place. Sources have revealed that both the Gunners and Sporting have ‘agreed on a fixed amount’ of €90 million (£76m) instead. However, the add-ons that are likely to be added could eventually increase the overall amount to more than €120 million (£101m) in total, depending on criteria including goals scored, appearances and titles won while in North London.
Gyökeres only signed for Sporting last summer but completely blew away his opponents with a sensational debut season. The Swedish international bagged a staggering 43 goals and 15 assists in 50 appearances across all competitions.
Man United learn midfielder asking price
Man United are on the market for a number of new first team options this summer as they prepare for some significant changes within the squad. The Red Devils are ‘prioritising the need to restructure’ their engine room and West Ham’s Edson Álvarez is a man firmly on their radar.
According to Football Insider, Erik ten Hag remains a fan of the 26-year-old after previously working with him at Ajax. They are also ‘actively working’ to cash in on Casemiro in order to raise funds and free up space on the wage bill.
However, it’s not going to be an easy swoop for United, as West Ham rate their midfielder highly and will reportedly demand a fee ‘in excess of £40 million’ before considering cashing in. Álvarez only signed for the Irons last summer but he is already attracting attention and West Ham remain in the driving seat as he is under contract until 2028.
