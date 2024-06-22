Getty Images

A roundup of some of the latest transfer headlines doing the rounds on the Premier League rumour mill.

The group stage of Euro 2024 is approaching the final game-days and soon, the knockout action will get underway. As the tournament in Germany remains the top focus for many football fans around the world right now, domestic clubs are also getting stuck into the summer transfer window.

We’ve rounded up some of the latest Premier League rumours, this time putting Arsenal and Manchester United in the spotlight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arsenal ‘about to sign’ midfielder

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Portuguese outlet Leonino, Arsenal are ‘about to sign’ Viktor Gyökeres from Sporting CP as they continue their search for a new powerhouse to lead their attack. The 26-year-old has been linked with a number of clubs recently but the Gunners believe he is ‘the missing piece’ in their squad to topple Manchester City at the top of the table.

The report claims that Arsenal have also negotiated a lower fee for Gyökeres, who has a €100 million (£84.5m) release clause in place. Sources have revealed that both the Gunners and Sporting have ‘agreed on a fixed amount’ of €90 million (£76m) instead. However, the add-ons that are likely to be added could eventually increase the overall amount to more than €120 million (£101m) in total, depending on criteria including goals scored, appearances and titles won while in North London.

Gyökeres only signed for Sporting last summer but completely blew away his opponents with a sensational debut season. The Swedish international bagged a staggering 43 goals and 15 assists in 50 appearances across all competitions.

Man United learn midfielder asking price

Man United are on the market for a number of new first team options this summer as they prepare for some significant changes within the squad. The Red Devils are ‘prioritising the need to restructure’ their engine room and West Ham’s Edson Álvarez is a man firmly on their radar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Football Insider, Erik ten Hag remains a fan of the 26-year-old after previously working with him at Ajax. They are also ‘actively working’ to cash in on Casemiro in order to raise funds and free up space on the wage bill.