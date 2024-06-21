AFP via Getty Images

Arsenal have made a £17m bid for a Turkey star as West Ham and Nottingham Forest want to sign one of the Gunners’ wide players.

Euro 2024 continues on - last night, England played out a disappointing 1-1 draw against Denmark in which the Three Lions looked particularly flat. England fans may be looking for a distraction in the wake of the stalemate. We are here to provide that as we take a look at all the transfer rumours around Arsenal today.

The Gunners have reportedly submitted a £17 million bid for a player who has featured for his country at Euro 2024 while two Premier League clubs have registered an official interest in a home-grown Arsenal winger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arsenal make £17 million bid for Fenerbahce and Turkey star Ferdi Kadioglou

Arsenal have submitted a bid, believed to be in the region of £17 million, for Turkey and Fenerbahce star Ferdi Kadioglou in the summer transfer window. According to reports from news sources in Turkey [via Football365], Mikel Arteta will look to use the player as an inverted full-back.

Despite this, Arsenal are not the only club in race for his signature. Borussia Dortmund are also believed to have made a bid for the player that eclipses the Gunners’ as they have put forth an offer of around £21 million. Nevertheless, Fenerbahce will hold out for now and they think that they can get £29.5 million for the player.

West Ham United and Nottingham Forest make approach for Reiss Nelson

Reiss Nelson’s time seems to be drawing to a close at the Emirates Stadium, according to a report from Football Insider. He has reportedly been approached by both Nottingham Forest and West Ham United.