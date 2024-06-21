Arsenal make '£17m bid' for Euro 2024 ace as West Ham & Nottingham Forest 'approach' Gunners winger
Euro 2024 continues on - last night, England played out a disappointing 1-1 draw against Denmark in which the Three Lions looked particularly flat. England fans may be looking for a distraction in the wake of the stalemate. We are here to provide that as we take a look at all the transfer rumours around Arsenal today.
The Gunners have reportedly submitted a £17 million bid for a player who has featured for his country at Euro 2024 while two Premier League clubs have registered an official interest in a home-grown Arsenal winger.
Arsenal make £17 million bid for Fenerbahce and Turkey star Ferdi Kadioglou
Arsenal have submitted a bid, believed to be in the region of £17 million, for Turkey and Fenerbahce star Ferdi Kadioglou in the summer transfer window. According to reports from news sources in Turkey [via Football365], Mikel Arteta will look to use the player as an inverted full-back.
Despite this, Arsenal are not the only club in race for his signature. Borussia Dortmund are also believed to have made a bid for the player that eclipses the Gunners’ as they have put forth an offer of around £21 million. Nevertheless, Fenerbahce will hold out for now and they think that they can get £29.5 million for the player.
West Ham United and Nottingham Forest make approach for Reiss Nelson
Reiss Nelson’s time seems to be drawing to a close at the Emirates Stadium, according to a report from Football Insider. He has reportedly been approached by both Nottingham Forest and West Ham United.
Nelson wants to leave the Emirates Stadium in the summer, due to his overall lack of game time. Arsenal will not let him go for a pittance, however, and they will require a fee of no less than £25 million before they allow him to leave the club. As things stand, it remains to be seen if West Ham or Forest are willing to pay that sum.