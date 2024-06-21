Chelsea 'close' to making Crystal Palace transfer as West Ham identify 'top target'

Getty Images

Chelsea are ‘closing in’ on a Crystal Palace star as West Ham United identify their ‘top target’.

Euro 2024 has gotten off to a scintillating start, with plenty of exciting games to feast your eyes on - however, the same cannot be said for England, whose start to the campaign has been decidedly turgid. Let’s take a quick break from that as we look at today’s Premier League transfer rumours.

Chelsea are believed to be ‘closing in’ on a transfer for a Crystal Palace superstar - meanwhile, West Ham United have identified their ‘top target’ for this year’s summer transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chelsea ‘close in’ on sign Crystal Palace star Michael Olise

Chelsea are ‘closing in’ on a deal to sign Crystal Palace ace Michael Olise, according to a report from Football Insider. Olise has a release clause of £60 million in his contract with the Eagles - Chelsea are willing activate this and will also offer them add-on fees. They are thought to be ‘huge admirers’ of the player.

Chelsea are not the only club who have been linked with a move for the France U21s ace. Manchester United, Manchester City Newcastle United and Liverpool are all believed to be in the race for his signature - however, Chelsea are leading the pack as things stand.

West Ham United identify Jaden Philogene as their ‘top target’

West Ham United have identified Hull City winger Jaden Philogene as their ‘top target’ in the summer transfer window, according to TEAMtalk. They are not the only interested party, however - newly promoted outfit Southampton are also ‘readying an offer’ for the 22-year-old.