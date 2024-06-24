AFP via Getty Images

England have been handed a massive boost - Luke Shaw will return to the squad soon.

England fans can bask in some good news ahead of their final group game against Slovenia on Tuesday (and no, we don’t mean the Scotland result) - left-back Luke Shaw is back in training following a successful recovery from injury.

Shaw travelled to Germany with a hamstring injury that he suffered in February, while playing for Manchester United against Luton Town in the Premier League. His entire season was ravaged by injuries - he only featured in 12 league games last season and saw out the full 90 minutes in just seven of them.

He is still considered a major doubt for tomorrow’s outing, but his sheer presence within the squad can only be a positive. After fears that he would miss out on the Euros entirely, it now seems likely that he will be fit to play during the knockout rounds.

Gareth Southgate’s decision to call Shaw up was a controversial one, due to the lack of football he has played in recent months. The call carried an element of risk, but it seems to have paid off with this recent news - though it remains to be seen how sharp the former Southampton man will be.

Previously, England have been fielding Kieran Trippier as an inverted full-back on the left side in Shaw’s absence, as they do not have another natural left-back in the squad. While the Newcastle United captain has performed adequately, his crossing ability is nullified somewhat on the left side. As such, bringing Shaw back into the fray should give England more threat going forward.