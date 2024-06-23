Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Next year's edition of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins will feature another football star - Adebayo "The Beast" Akinfenwa.

Following in the footsteps of former footballers Wayne Bridge, John Fashanu, and Jermaine Pennant, Adebayo, who once played for Wycombe Wanderers, is currently filming in Wales. He joins a lineup that includes S Club's Hannah Spearritt and Love Island's Adam Collard.

Speaking to the Sun, an inside source said: “Adebayo has a huge following. He was a hardman on the pitch but is a gent off it. He’s also charismatic and funny.”

Akinfenwa gained cult status during the 2010s among football fans for his physique and strength. He was also a popular player in the FIFA video game franchise, consistenly being the strongest player in the game for almost a decade.

The ex-Wimbledon striker, who retired from professional football in 2022, now runs his own clothing label, Beast Mode On. Earlier this week, it was revealed that SAS: Who Dares Wins has signed up a controversial boxer with a famous father and a TV star dancer for the new series.