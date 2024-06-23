Adebayo Akinfenwa set to take part in celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins as ex-footballer makes reality TV switch
Following in the footsteps of former footballers Wayne Bridge, John Fashanu, and Jermaine Pennant, Adebayo, who once played for Wycombe Wanderers, is currently filming in Wales. He joins a lineup that includes S Club's Hannah Spearritt and Love Island's Adam Collard.
Speaking to the Sun, an inside source said: “Adebayo has a huge following. He was a hardman on the pitch but is a gent off it. He’s also charismatic and funny.”
Akinfenwa gained cult status during the 2010s among football fans for his physique and strength. He was also a popular player in the FIFA video game franchise, consistenly being the strongest player in the game for almost a decade.
The ex-Wimbledon striker, who retired from professional football in 2022, now runs his own clothing label, Beast Mode On. Earlier this week, it was revealed that SAS: Who Dares Wins has signed up a controversial boxer with a famous father and a TV star dancer for the new series.
Conor Benn, 27, and Louie Spence will participate in the seventh series of the celebrity version of the Channel 4 show.
