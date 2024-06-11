Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins logo. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

A nineties pop-star, a controversial social media star and a footballer are among the famous faces who have signed up for Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The show is a reality military training television show in which contestants partake in a shortened two-week long training course that is designed to replicate the actual United Kingdom Special Forces selection course. The instructors take the recruits through hostile and unforgiving warfare environments, testing their mental and physical ability through a series of tests as they go.

The Channel 4 series began with civillians in 2015, and since then it’s proved so popular with viewers there have been eight main series and five celebrity spin-off series. Former celebrity participants include footballer Wayne Bridge, TV personality Sam Thompson, actress Nikki Sanderson, model Katie Price, media personality Kerry Katona, singer Alexandra Burke, comedian Zoe Lyons and Olympic athlete Jade Jones.

Casting has officially begun for the next celebrity series, which is due to air later this year, and there are a number of recognisable faces who will be taking part and put themselves against the brutal training of the SAS. Here they are.

Rebecca Loos

Rebecca Loos, aged 46, first came to public attention 20 years ago when she claimed she had an affair with David Beckham, age 49, while she was working as his personal assistant.

Now, according to ‘The Sun’, the supposed affair may be talked about again as Loos has signed up for the show. A TV insider told the publication: “Rebecca is a huge get for Channel 4, so they were thrilled to sign her up for Celeb SAS. There is still lots of fascination with her, especially after the Beckham documentary thrust her back in the spotlight last year.

“The Beckhams won’t be thrilled as they don’t know what she will say on camera, but for Rebecca, she feels she was brought back into the public conversation with the documentary, so she deserves another chance to show viewers who she really is.”

Hannah Spearritt

Former S Club 7 singer Hannah Spearritt, aged 43, is best known for appearing in the nineties pop band. She was an original member of the band, who formed in 1999 and split in 2003.

After the group disbanded, Spearritt tried her hand at acting. She is known for playing the role of Abby Maitland in the British science-fiction drama Primeval (2007–2011), Mercedes Christie in Casualty (2016) and Kandice Taylor in EastEnders (2017–2018). She most recently appeared on ‘Dancing on Ice’ after she quit the S Club 7 big reunion tour following the shock death of bandmate Paul Cattermole.

A source told the ‘The Sun’: “Hannah is a great signing for the show. She’s got a huge fan base who will want to see her take on some of the biggest challenges on telly. She jumped at the chance to show what she’s made of.”

Callum Izzard

Ex on the Beach and Celebs Go Dating star Callum Izzard is set to appear on the show, which is considered to be the toughest reality show on TV. The 29-year-old originally shot to fame on ITV2's Ibiza Weekender so he’[s no stranger to appearing in front of the camera.

An insider exclusively told ‘The Sun’ back in April: “Callum Izzard is meeting bosses next week - they know he’s good TV and he’s super fit, he’s always in the gym, so he’d be great for the show.”

Michaella McCollum

Channel 4 has sparked controversy by reportedly signing 'Peru Two' drug mule Michaella McCollum for the show. McCollum, now aged 30, made the headlines in 2013 when she was arrested in August that year on suspicion of drug smuggling, along with her friend Melissa Reid, at Lima airport in Peru. They were found £1.5 million worth of cocaine in their luggage.

McCollum, who became known as one half of the 'Peru Two' alongside Reid, was sentenced to six years and eight months in jail but was released on parole in March 2015 after serving less than half of her sentence. Since then, McCollum has become a mum to twins, and has made a name for herself as a social media star. She also fronted a BBC documentary about her experience.

A TV insider told ‘The Daily Mail’: “Signing up Michaella is a huge coup for Channel 4. They know it will be a huge talking point and generate lots of column inches. Of course there will be some members of the public who won't agree with Michaella getting a platform like this, but she's determined to show a different side of her.” The source added that McCollum has done her time and at the moment 'wants to be known for more' than her past mistakes.

