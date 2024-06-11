5 reality shows you can apply to take part in right now - including dating shows, quiz shows and travel shows
If you’ve ever watched a reality TV show and thought ‘I could do it better’ or ‘I’d love to do that’ then this could be your chance.
A number of our favourite reality shows, from BBC, ITV and Channel 4, currently have applications open - so this could be your chance to be a television show contestant.
Below, you’ll find the top five reality TV programmes you can apply to take part in right now, including all the information you need for your application such as all-important filming dates. Keep reading to find out the details.
Gladiators
Gladiators, one of the most exciting and energetic sports entertainment game shows ever according to the BBC, is back for a second series. The casting team are on the look out for the bravest members of the British public who have the speed and skill to take on our superhuman Gladiators.
If you believe you have what it takes, fill in a Gladiators application form online - but be quick as applications close on Wednesday June 19.
Travel Show
A teaser for the show on the BBC website reads: "Do you love solving clues and outsmarting your competition? If yes, then we want to hear from you! Throughout this experience you will be embarking on an epic journey, with the chance of winning a life changing cash prize at the end!"
The show, which has the working title of ‘Travel Show’, will be produced by Twofour Productions, and filming for the show will take part in October and November 2024, so any applicants must be available for filming in these months. To apply to be on ‘Travel Show’, fill in an application form on the BBC website.
Lee Mack is hosting a brand new series of The 1% Club. If you would you like to be a contestant and find out if you are a 90% player or can go all the way to the 1% question and win up to £100,000, now is the time to find out. ITV are looking for people of all abilities to be part of the 100 players. Applicants must be free to film at the ITV studio in Manchester for one day between October 14 and November 6, 2024.
Applications close on Friday October 4, 2024 - subject to the producer’s discretion. If you want to be a contestant on the next series then apply to the on the 1% Club on the ITV website.
Tempting Fortune
Adventure reality series Tempting Fortune, Channel 4 'adventure series with a twist' will be back for a second season. In this ‘gripping social experiment’ set in a tropical paradise, as defined by Channel 4, a group of regular people will turn explorers and have the chance to win a life-changing sum of money.
In the show, presented by Paddy McGuinness, 12 strangers spend 19 days in paradise. They arrive with basic survival gear and, in order to win the substantial cash prize, they have to resist the temptation to spend any money in the ultimate test of willpower. To apply for Tempting Fortune, visit the Channel 4 website.
Married at First Sight UK
Channel 4’s hit show ‘Married at First Sight UK’ is a bold social experiment where single people, matched by experts, marry total strangers. They’re are looking for people who are unlucky in love and brave enough to meet and marry their partner for the very first time on their wedding day.
Weddings aren’t legally binding but the production crew are looking for people who are committed singles ready to find their ideal match and embark on an intense love journey. Singles of all ages, backgrounds, gender identities and sexualities are welcome to apply. To apply for Married at First Sight UK, go to the Channel 4 website.
