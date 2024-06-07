Two experts have spoken to NationalWorld to explain why we’re all hooked to reality TV shows - and specifically like to watch other people’s suffering. Photos by ITV (top), Channel 4 (bottom left) and Youtube (bottom right).

Reality TV - the genre we all love to hate. It’s car crash television, often filled with lots of drama, cutting comments and heartbreak - things none of us wish to experience for ourselves and, yet, when it’s happening to other people we just can’t look away.

Why is this? Well, there’s one main reason why we like watching shows which offer us an insight in to other people’s lives - as humans, we are inherently social creatures with a keen interest in the lives of others. “Observing others allows us to learn and adapt without having to experience every situation ourselves,” explains Solution Focused Hypnotherapist Dipti Tait to NationalWorld.

In the case of reality shows, she says that our brains are engaged by the real-life drama and social dynamics. “The release of dopamine, the brain's reward chemical, occurs when we witness unexpected events and emotional highs and lows, making the experience highly pleasurable and addictive,” she adds.

Psychologist Doctor Louise Goddard-Crawley also tells NationalWorld that there is a voyeuristic pleasure involved. She explains: “People have an innate drive to compare themselves to others to evaluate their own abilities and opinions. Reality shows provide a rich source of comparisons, offering a spectrum of lives, behaviours, and outcomes against which viewers can measure themselves. This comparison often leads to a feeling of superiority, as viewers might see themselves as better off or more capable than the individuals portrayed on screen and this can boost self-esteem and provide comfort - especially when viewers see others making mistakes or facing difficulties.”

Indeed, there’s nothing that quite gets people talking like when reality TV contestants clash with each other, or have to endure awful challenges. For example, in one episode of ‘Inside’, a first-of-it’s kind Youtube reality show which is the brainchild of popular UK-based Youtube group Sidemen. The show, which is currently airing online, will see 10 celebs go head-to-head to complete a series of challenges in the hope of winning £1million. So far, contestants have been asked to keep their hands in the same position on a desk as rats, spiders and snakes were released, one person has been made to eat the world's hottest chilli, and others have also had big rows and screamed at each other . . . An upcoming ITV reality TV show which hasn’t even aired yet and doesn’t yet have a name, to be fronted by former Love Islander Olivia Attwood Dack has already been teased as having some of the “most emotional and explosive scenes”.

This begs the question, why do we like to watch people in awkward, uncomfortable, distressing or painful situations - even if we don’t like to admit it? This phenomenon can be explained by schadenfreude, a term that describes the pleasure derived from another person's misfortune, says Tait. She explains that “when we see others in difficult situations, our brains release endorphins which can create a sense of relief and pleasure, especially if we empathise with their plight. Moreover, these situations activate the amygdala, the part of the brain involved in processing fear and anxiety. By witnessing others in distress, we experience a safe simulation of these emotions, which can enhance our own emotional resilience without the actual risk.”

Dr Goddard-Crawley adds: “This vicarious experience provides a safe outlet for processing and expressing feelings that might otherwise remain suppressed. For example, when a contestant faces a fear-inducing challenge involving rats, spiders, or snakes, viewers can experience the thrill and fear indirectly, which can be exhilarating and stress-relieving.”

Psychologist Doctor Louise Goddard-Crawley.

Episodes of reality shows which feature negative situations, such as arguments, also tend to have much higher viewership figures than episodes which feature predominently positive situations. Tait explains that there’s a simple explantions for this too; drama and conflict are inherently more engaging because they create tension and suspense, which are critical elements in storytelling. She goes on: “The brain craves stimulation, and dramatic situations provide a rich source of it. When we watch arguments and conflicts, our brains release adrenaline, heightening our alertness and interest.”

“Reality shows like tap into our brain's natural curiosity, empathy, and desire for social connection. Whether it's the thrill of watching others in distress, the anticipation of big rewards, or the drama of conflict, these elements activate various parts of our brain, making the experience both engaging and addictive. So, next time you find yourself glued to the screen, remember that your brain is getting quite the workout.”

Dipti Tait, a solution focused hypnotherapist.

Dr Goddard-Crawley adds: Stories with conflict are inherently more engaging, following a classic narrative structure that includes tension and resolution, which keeps viewers hooked. Conflict often involves archetypal battles which captivate us because they tap into universal symbols and themes deeply ingrained in our collective unconscious. These battles, such as hero versus villain or good versus evil, resonate across cultures and generations.”

Put simply, our brains are wired to respond strongly to emotional intensity and negative situations often trigger stronger emotional responses compared to positive ones. Plus, negative situations tend to be more attention-grabbing and memorable.